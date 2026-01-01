Ohio State’s Linebackers Shine as NFL Scouts Take Notice

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State‘s linebacker group is turning heads this season, especially with standout performances from Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles. After 13 games, the duo has significantly contributed to the Buckeyes’ success, with Reese earning consensus All-American honors and Styles landing on the All-America first team.

Defensive coordinator Matt Patricia praised their versatility and skill, stating, “Both of them have really good coverage skills. They’re both really good in the rush. They’re big. They’re long… That gives opportunity to other players on the field.”

Reese provides a threat as a pass rusher, a quarterback spy, and in coverage, making game preparation challenging for opposing offenses. Miami offensive lineman James Brockermeyer acknowledged this challenge, commenting, “(Reese, Styles, and Caleb Downs) are elite players and are going to have very successful careers in the NFL.”

Styles reflected on the freedom he and Reese have on the field, allowing them to make decisions based on offense alignment. “It feels like you’re out there playing a video game… We’re able to play the game and understand,” he said.

In addition to their roles, the duo often draws attention from offenses, allowing teammates to create plays. Patricia noted, “Teams have seen enough film, so a lot of times they’ll slide to his spot or try to account for him.”

As teams scout for the upcoming NFL Draft, Styles continues to gain attention for his strong performances. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. listed him among the top 25 prospects, noting his outstanding speed and ability to adapt under Patricia’s guidance. “He really took the next step this season,” Kiper Jr. added.

Styles, who stands 6’4″ and weighs 243 pounds, has recorded 81 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, and an interception this season. He excelled in coverage and tackling, further solidifying his status as a top prospect ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

With the draft approaching, NFL teams are keen on the talents of Ohio State’s rising stars, Emerson said, “Styles is going to be a hot commodity in the 2026 NFL draft.”