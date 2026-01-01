William Shatner Surprises Fans with Festive Music Album This Holiday Season

HOLLYWOOD, CA – William Shatner, best known for his role as Captain James T. Kirk in “Star Trek,” has made waves this holiday season with the release of his Christmas album, “Shatner Claus.” The album features contributions from prominent musicians from iconic progressive rock bands, making it a standout project in holiday music.

Released just in time for Christmas, the album presents a fusion of rock, prog, and punk elements, showcasing Shatner’s unique narrative style. Notable musicians, including Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull and Rick Wakeman, have joined the project, enhancing its festive appeal. The album features songs like “Silver Bells,” enhanced by Anderson’s flute, and the emotionally charged “One For You, One For Me,” which tells a soldier’s poignant story of longing for home.

Shatner stated that the collaborations were fueled by enthusiasm, as musicians eagerly took part in the project for the joy of it. He aims to convey emotional depth through the album, particularly in the track written by former soldier and poet, Blade Anthony. Shatner emphasized that honoring servicemen and women far from their families was a priority.

In addition to its festive spirit, “Shatner Claus” reflects Shatner’s love for progressive music, which he believes resonates with Christmas themes. The ambitious project blends intricate storytelling with complex musical arrangements, offering listeners an innovative and meaningful addition to the Christmas music canon.

Shatner’s passion for the holiday shines through the album as he reminisces about joyful Christmas memories from his childhood in Canada. League with its personal touch, “Shatner Claus” is available from Cleopatra Records and continues to draw interest for its unique artistic choices and heartfelt performances.