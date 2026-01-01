Riley Keough Navigates Family Turmoil Amid DNA Controversy

Los Angeles, CA – Actress Riley Keough is working to keep her family united amid shocking allegations regarding her possible biological connection to John Travolta’s youngest son, Ben. The claims emerged from her stepfather, Michael Lockwood, and have led to discussions about a potential DNA test for Ben, who is 15 years old.

Sources indicate that these rumors are causing stress for Keough, who has two children with husband Ben Smith-Petersen. A family member, speaking anonymously, said, “Riley’s mission is just to hold the family together.” The controversy has intensified as friends suggest that she is trying to navigate the tightrope of family dynamics.

Keough has two sisters, twins Finley and Harper, who are in Lockwood’s custody following the death of their mother, Lisa Marie Presley, in 2023. After the tragic loss, Riley reportedly managed their access to trust funds established by their mother while needing to adhere to Lockwood’s regulations.

The allegations against Keough stem from a lawsuit filed by Brigitte Kruse, a former business associate of Priscilla Presley, which claims that Keough donated her eggs to Travolta and his late wife, Kelly Preston, for the conception of Ben. This lawsuit leverages claims that previous attempts involved using eggs from Lisa Marie Presley, which were not pursued due to her history with substance issues.

Priscilla Presley has publicly denied these allegations, calling them false and outrageous. Her legal representatives strongly defended her against what they describe as character attacks designed to harm her family’s reputation.

The legal situation is compounded by Paige and relatives, with Riley’s friends expressing concern about her well-being while managing media scrutiny and family responsibilities. The situation is expected to evolve as authorities consider further actions, including the possibility of a DNA test for Ben.