Entertainment
Lainey Wilson Shines at CMA Awards and NFL Halftime Show
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Country music star Lainey Wilson celebrated a monumental year in 2025, culminating in her triumphant performance at the NFL’s Christmas Day game featuring the Minnesota Vikings against the Detroit Lions.
On December 25, Wilson rode onto the field in a festive sleigh, singing “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” during Snoop Dogg‘s Holiday Halftime Party, delighting fans with her energetic presence. Accompanied by her fiancé, Duck Hodges, who dressed as Santa, Wilson brought a touch of holiday cheer to the game.
Earlier in the year, Wilson won Entertainer of the Year at the CMA Awards, marking her second time winning this prestigious category. She also claimed awards for Album of the Year for her album “Whirlwind” and Female Vocalist of the Year. Wilson hosted the event solo and later reflected on her successful year in a heartfelt Instagram post.
In her post, Wilson expressed gratitude for rediscovering her “why” in music, stating that her goal is to be honest in her songwriting and help others feel understood. “Music ain’t just something I do. It’s how I try to make sense of the world,” she wrote.
During her CMA acceptance speech, Wilson took a bold stance against online trolls, urging audiences to lift each other up rather than pitting women against one another. Her words resonated with many, demonstrating her commitment to empowering messages.
The holiday halftime show featured other notable performances, including a medley by Snoop Dogg and appearances by the K-Pop trio Huntr/x, as well as Andrea and Matteo Bocelli. The show ended with a heartwarming closing performance where the Bocellis joined Wilson and Snoop for a rendition of “White Christmas.”
Following the performance, Duck Hodges jokingly shared a post about his role as Santa, while fans flooded social media praising Wilson’s lively performance as one of the highlights of the game.
With a year filled with accomplishments and memorable moments, Wilson’s career trajectory continues to rise, as she prepares for her upcoming wedding in 2026.
