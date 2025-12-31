Sports
Knicks Face Spurs in NBA Matchup Featuring Wembanyama
San Antonio, Texas – The New York Knicks (23-9) are set to face off against the San Antonio Spurs (23-9) on December 31, 2025, at Frost Bank Center. This game is a rematch of the recent NBA Cup final, where the Knicks emerged victorious. Both teams currently trail their respective conference leaders by just a game and a half.
New York comes into the game after a thrilling 130-125 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, looking to extend their current three-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Spurs have lost two straight games, including a recent setback against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and they are eager to turn their fortunes around at home.
The game tips off at 7 p.m. ET, with the Over/Under set at 236.5 points. The Spurs are looking to reclaim their momentum while playing in front of their home crowd. They will rely heavily on star forward Victor Wembanyama, who leads the team with an average of 24 points and 11.7 rebounds per game. Despite missing some early games this season, Wembanyama has shown impressive form since returning to the lineup.
The Knicks are also facing some injury challenges, with key players like Mitchell Robinson and Josh Hart sidelined. However, Jalen Brunson, who averages nearly 30 points per game, is expected to spearhead the offense for New York.
Wembanyama’s performance will be critical as he aims to build on his scoring success against the Knicks. He has been particularly effective from beyond the arc in previous contests against them, hitting multiple three-pointers in their last few encounters. San Antonio’s depth will be put to the test if guard Stephon Castle cannot play due to a thumb injury.
The Spurs are currently 13-6 as money line favorites this season and will be looking to avenge their loss in the NBA Cup final. San Antonio has a solid home record, and with their star player back on the court, they hope to demonstrate their strength against one of the top teams in the East.
