Clippers Aim for Six Straight Wins Against Jazz on New Year’s Day

INGLEWOOD, California — The Los Angeles Clippers are looking to extend their winning streak to six games as they face the Utah Jazz on New Year’s Day. After a rough start to the 2025-26 season, the Clippers have gained momentum, winning five games in a row.

Los Angeles comes into this matchup with a record of 11-21, while Utah stands at 12-20. The game is set to tip off at 10:30 p.m. ET at the Intuit Dome. Oddsmakers have favored the Clippers by a significant margin, posting a spread of 12.5 points.

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has been on fire, averaging 37.8 points per game during the current winning streak. He recently achieved a career-high 55 points in a game against the Detroit Pistons. Now, as Los Angeles aims to improve its standings in the competitive Western Conference, Leonard’s performance will be critical.

On the other side, the Jazz face uncertainty with their roster due to injuries. Both Keyonte George and Lauri Markkanen are listed as questionable for the game. George has been a standout performer for Utah, leading the team with 24.6 points and 6.8 assists per game this season.

Jazz head coach Will Hardy acknowledged the challenges presented by their injury situation. “We are trying to build a core, but injuries have complicated things,” Hardy said. “We need our key players out there to compete effectively.”

Utah aims to maintain their playoff hopes despite their current struggles. The team has lost five of their last seven games, including a 129-119 defeat against the Boston Celtics earlier this week. If George and Markkanen miss the game, the Jazz will be without two of their most important scoring options.

The Clippers have performed better as of late, holding opponents to under 110 points in their last five contests. Their recent success has rebounded from previous losses where they allowed 115 or more points. As the match approaches, expectations run high for Los Angeles.

“We feel good about our chances,” said Clippers coach Tyronn Lue. “We’re starting to get the hang of our system, and it’s showing on the court.”

Los Angeles hopes to keep their winning streak alive against a struggling Jazz team as they embark on a new year. Only time will tell if the Clippers can capitalize on their current momentum.