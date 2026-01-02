GTA 6 Delayed Again, Now Set for November 2026 Release

Los Angeles, CA — Rockstar Games has announced another delay for its eagerly awaited video game, Grand Theft Auto 6, now scheduled for release on November 19, 2026. Originally slated for 2025, the delay has disappointed fans who were looking forward to a continuation of the beloved franchise.

This announcement follows a previous postponement that had already moved the release date to May 26, 2026. In a statement, Rockstar expressed regret for the changes, stating, “We want to thank you for your patience and support. While the wait is a little longer, we are incredibly excited for players to experience the sprawling state of Leonida and a return to modern-day Vice City.”

The delays have raised questions about the game’s development and the overall impact on the gaming industry. During the absence of new GTA content, players have turned to updates in Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Online. However, the gaming landscape has not seen the expected sales boom, as November 2023 recorded the lowest hardware spending since 2005.

As competition looms, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick assured investors that the company is confident in the new release date. “That’s why we set it,” he said regarding the November 2026 launch. The delay has also cleared the field for other game releases around that time, with few titles confirmed for the same window.

In an unsettling turn, Rockstar also reported the termination of about 40 employees following the announcement, alleging they leaked internal information related to the game. This decision reportedly affected morale at the studio, with one former employee remarking, “When we should be excited about what’s to come… we are now totally deflated.”

Despite these setbacks, Grand Theft Auto 6 has still won accolades, being recognized as the Most Anticipated Game at The Game Awards for two consecutive years, 2024 and 2025. Fans are left wondering if a further delay might loom, but for now, Rockstar has committed to delivering a polished product.

As anticipation builds for 2026, gamers hope that the long wait will result in a thrilling addition to the Grand Theft Auto series.