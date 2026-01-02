Taylor Momsen Releases Holiday EP After Revisiting Classic Christmas Song

LOS ANGELES, CA — Taylor Momsen, frontwoman of the band The Pretty Reckless, has released a new EP titled “Taylor Momsen’s Pretty Reckless Christmas,” which features her rock rendition of the song “Where Are You Christmas?” from the 2000 movie “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” Momsen originally performed the song as Cindy Lou Who and shared that she never intended to revisit it until recently.

Momsen recalled how fans have been requesting a new version of the song for years. “Every year people would put the connection together that I was Cindy Lou Who and every year it got more and more exponential,” she said during an appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “For I don’t know, 15 years, I went, ‘No way, in zero worlds is this something I would ever do.’”

However, during the Covid lockdown in 2020, Momsen decided to experiment with the idea after years of reluctance. She and her bandmates arranged the song in their rehearsal space, and Momsen described the moment as magical. “By the end of the song, we had giant grins on our faces,” she said. “I think there was something magic that just happened here.”

Momsen felt the song needed context to be released alone, so she wrote five additional festive songs for the EP. The new version of “Where Are You Christmas?” has already gained significant traction, achieving the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot Hard Rock Songs chart, logging 2.7 million streams in the U.S. from December 19 to 25.

“It’s not just a song for me. It’s a lot more than that,” Momsen stated. The success of the EP demonstrates her growth as an artist and her willingness to embrace her past while creating something fresh.