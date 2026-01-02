Brandi Carlile Reflects on Joni Mitchell’s Impact as a Songwriter

Nashville, TN — Brandi Carlile is sharing her admiration for legendary musician Joni Mitchell in a recent interview with PEOPLE. The singer-songwriter, 44, opened up about how the iconic 82-year-old singer has influenced her own writing and artistry.

Carlile recalls the profound effect Mitchell has on her creative process. “She’s inspired me in so many ways, but one of the most profound ways is in what I won’t write because of Joni,” Carlile said. “There are songs that just don’t get through the filter anymore of, ‘Can I drive up to that gate and play this song for Joni over a glass of wine? If I can’t, it doesn’t get written.”

The artist considers Mitchell a benchmark for her own music, emphasizing that the authenticity of her work is paramount. “I could play a song with two chords and 10 words for Joni,” she noted, “but if it comes from the place that she calls ‘the muse’ instead of ‘the ick,’ then I can hold my head up.”

Carlile explained that if she tries to accommodate others’ expectations while writing, the result is not something she can stand behind. “If I’m trying to guess how it’s going to be perceived by other people, it will come out in a way that I can’t stand behind,” she said.

In 2022, Carlile played a pivotal role in bringing Mitchell back to the stage for her first full set in over 20 years at the Newport Folk Festival. The performance included 13 songs, featuring beloved hits such as “A Case of You” and “Both Sides Now.” Carlile invited Mitchell to perform following the pair’s attendance at the Grammy Awards and a charity concert in Mitchell’s honor.

Reflecting on their agreement to perform, Carlile said, “The agreement was very much that we’ll just sit around in a circle and play the songs, like we always do at the Joni Jams. Sometimes Joni sings, and sometimes she doesn’t want to.” Despite facing backlash for encouraging Mitchell’s return to the spotlight after her health struggles, Carlile remains grateful for their connection. “Joni supported me in a way that was so profound,” she said, recalling Mitchell’s reassuring words after receiving criticism.

As Carlile continues her creative journey, she maintains her commitment to producing work that resonates deeply, rooted in the influence of Mitchell. “Those people have always been there. They’ll always be there,” Mitchell told her about the skeptics, highlighting the enduring bond between the two artists.