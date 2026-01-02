Lakers Eye Kings’ Keon Ellis Amid Trade Rumors

SACRAMENTO, California — The Los Angeles Lakers are keeping a close eye on Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis as the NBA trade deadline approaches. Ellis, who had an impressive performance with 21 points, three steals, and two blocks during the Kings’ recent game against the Dallas Mavericks, is being considered as a potential trade target for the Lakers.

Ellis made his second start of the season on Saturday, filling in for Keegan Murray, who is sidelined with a mild calf strain. This opportunity could not have come at a better time for Ellis, as he displayed his shooting prowess by hitting five 3-pointers, demonstrating his capability as a reliable perimeter shooter.

The Kings, who currently hold a disappointing record of 8-23, might be undergoing significant roster changes ahead of the February 5 trade deadline. According to sources, the Kings are open to trading Ellis, especially due to his expiring $2.3 million contract that makes him an attractive asset for teams looking to acquire players without committing long-term salary.

NBA scouts are intrigued by Ellis’ talent, viewing him as a significant contributor on both ends of the court. “At least half the league has asked about him,” one NBA general manager noted, highlighting the high demand for Ellis among teams looking to bolster their rosters.

In addition to Ellis, the Lakers are reportedly interested in other players, including Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro and New Orleans Pelicans’ Herb Jones, as they search for ways to strengthen their team. The trade discussions intensify, particularly with Ellis now positioned as a key figure in those talks.

If the Lakers decide to pursue Ellis, they have the capability to match the Kings’ asking price, which is believed to include a restricted first-round pick.

“He has a couple of things going for him that are pushing his market,” the NBA executive explained, referring to Ellis’ ability to shoot from distance and defend at a high level. “Everybody needs another guy who can knock down shots and defend on the perimeter.”

As the clock ticks down to the trade deadline, the Lakers look to solidify their position within the competitive Western Conference, and Keon Ellis could play a significant role in their plans.