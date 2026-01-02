Sports
Celtics’ Anfernee Simons Faces Uncertain Future Amid Trade Talks
BOSTON, MA — Anfernee Simons, a guard for the Boston Celtics, remains a focal point of trade discussions as the NBA’s trade deadline approaches. Acquired in the offseason along with Jrue Holiday, Simons is in the final year of a $27.6 million contract and could become an unrestricted free agent in the summer. While he has established a key role coming off the Celtics’ bench, speculation about his future continues to grow.
According to an anonymous NBA executive, finding a trade partner for Simons has proven challenging. The executive noted, “They’ve been trying to find a market for Simons for a few months now, and it is not there. I think a lot of teams would like to sign him. But they do not want him at that price, and they can just wait it out.”
Simons has struggled with defensive play during his career. Although he has worked to improve this season, he is still not a strong system defender. Despite this, his offensive potential remains appealing to many teams. “He can spearhead an offense or provide a spark off the bench, and that might draw interest closer to the trade deadline,” said the NBA executive.
Simons expressed mixed feelings about the possibility of being traded, recalling his recent return to Portland to face the Trail Blazers, where he spent the first five years of his career. “It kind of felt a little weird,” he said post-game. “But it was fun to see everybody that you built strong relationships with in the organization.”
In a recent matchup against the Blazers, Simons played 19 minutes and scored 13 points. His performance highlighted both his scoring ability and the challenges he still faces on defense, as the Celtics suffered a 114-108 defeat. Despite the loss, head coach Joe Mazzulla praised Simons for his contribution and attitude. “I think he’s had a great approach to the process of winning,” Mazzulla stated.
While the Celtics are exploring trade options, there is still a possibility that Simons stays with the team beyond this season. Team president Brad Stevens voiced his appreciation for Simons’s contributions and work ethic. “He’s really come in with a great mindset of helping the team any way he can,” Stevens remarked.
In the absence of a current market for Simons, it seems likely he could either remain with the Celtics or pursue free agency at season’s end. As the trade deadline approaches, the situation remains fluid, with various options still in play for both Simons and the Celtics.
