Embiid’s Status Uncertain Ahead of Sixers vs. Grizzlies Matchup

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is questionable to return to action against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night after missing the team’s last game due to a right ankle sprain.

The Sixers have lost their last three games, and they hope to turn things around during their five-game road trip. Embiid, who was sidelined during the Sixers’ recent 109-102 loss to the Chicago Bulls, faces uncertainty with both a sprained ankle and knee management issues.

“He’s day to day (in terms of his knee), but it is—ankle is the reason he’s out today,” Sixers coach Nick Nurse told reporters. Embiid had been playing well when healthy, averaging 29.8 points and 8.5 rebounds over his last four games before the injury.

While Embiid’s status is in doubt, the Sixers will also be without Trendon Watford and Kelly Oubre Jr., though both are making progress and returning to practice.

Memphis faces its own injury challenges, with several players—including Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (hamstring) and Brandon Clarke (calf)—ruled out for Tuesday’s game. Jock Landale is listed as questionable due to a calf injury.

The Sixers and Grizzlies are set to tip off at 8 p.m. ET from FedExForum on Tuesday. Philadelphia looks to end their losing streak and increase their chances of success against a depleted Grizzlies squad.