Gophers Safety Koi Perich Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Koi Perich, a standout safety for the University of Minnesota football team, plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal when it opens on January 2, 2026. Perich, who hails from Esko, Minnesota, has played two seasons with the Gophers and is considering his options for the next step in his football career.

During his freshman season, Perich emerged as a key player, recording 46 tackles and five interceptions. His strong performance earned him a spot on the All-Big Ten first team. However, in his second year, his statistics saw a decline, finishing with 82 total tackles, one interception, and several key contributions on special teams.

Despite the drop in interceptions during his sophomore year, Gophers defensive coordinator Danny Collins praised Perich for his development and resilience throughout the season. “I think he got better as the year went on,” Collins said before the team’s recent bowl victory. He noted that teams were wary of throwing his way, which impacted his interception numbers.

Perich contributed not only on defense but also on offense and special teams, with 617 total return yards during his time at Minnesota. His diverse skill set makes him a valuable player, and his potential departure raises concerns about Minnesota’s defense heading into next season.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound athlete is not wholly committed to leaving Minnesota, noting he has not ruled out a return. Nevertheless, the interest from other top programs, including significant SEC teams, presents a competitive landscape for Perich as he explores his options. He has two years of eligibility remaining, adding to his appeal for prospective teams.

Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely as Perich’s decision could significantly impact the Gophers’ roster and strategy for the upcoming season.