Sports
Indiana Women’s Basketball Falls to Minnesota in Big Ten Matchup
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana women’s basketball team fell to Minnesota 71-48 on Monday evening at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, marking a difficult start to their Big Ten campaign (11-3, 0-2 B1G).
Redshirt sophomore guard Lenée Beaumont led Indiana with 17 points. The game began with both teams trading baskets, as Beaumont initiated scoring for Indiana with a three-pointer in the first quarter. The Hoosiers took a slight edge with a late scoring burst, ending the quarter with a 18-13 lead.
However, the momentum shifted in the second quarter when Minnesota went on a scoring spree to reclaim the lead. Despite Beaumont tying the game with another three-pointer, Indiana struggled as Minnesota outscored them to take a 34-28 lead at halftime.
The Hoosiers faced significant offensive struggles in the third quarter, enduring an eight-minute scoring drought to start the half. They finally broke the silence with a three-pointer from Ciezki. Yet, the Gophers maintained control, eventually extending their lead to secure the victory.
In addition to Beaumont’s performance, freshman guard Naveah Caffey scored a career-high 13 points. Ciezki contributed significantly with 16 points and a career-high nine assists, playing the entirety of the game.
Despite the loss, Indiana’s ability to make nine three-pointers as a team was notable, with Beaumont, Caffey, and Ciezki all hitting multiple shots from beyond the arc.
Next, Indiana will host Michigan State at Assembly Hall, with the game set to tip off at noon. The matchup will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
