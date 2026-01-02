Texas Wide Receiver Parker Livingstone Plans to Transfer

AUSTIN, Texas — Parker Livingstone, a wide receiver for the Texas Longhorns, plans to enter the transfer portal, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett. The decision comes after his second season with the program, where he played all 12 regular season games, recording 25 receptions for 491 yards and six touchdowns.

Livingstone’s role increased significantly from the previous season, where he only participated in four games without any statistics. He developed a strong partnership with quarterback Arch Manning, scoring multiple touchdowns in key games, including a nonconference match and a comeback victory against Mississippi State.

The young player aims to find a new team for the 2026 season, having three years of eligibility left as a redshirt freshman. He maintained his eligibility by participating in a limited number of games last year.

Speculation has grown among teammates following the recent news of other players, like Moore, also considering transferring. Livingstone expressed his surprise at Moore’s decision but also noted the opportunity it creates for younger players. “It just creates opportunities for us young guys to step up and take control of the room,” Livingstone said.

The transfer portal opens officially on Jan. 2 and remains active until Jan. 16, meaning that Moore’s destination will likely be revealed soon. Meanwhile, Livingstone and other young receivers will have the chance to showcase their talents in an upcoming bowl game as they prepare for the 2026 season.

As the offseason progresses, the Texas coaching staff will keep an eye on the receiver group, looking for new leadership and potential replacements as players explore options in the portal.