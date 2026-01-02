Dallas Stars Prepare to Face Struggling Chicago Blackhawks on January 1

Dallas, Texas – The Dallas Stars are set to host the Chicago Blackhawks on January 1, aiming to extend their successful streak after the Christmas break. The game will start at 8:30 p.m. ET at the United Center, with streaming options available through various platforms.

The Stars enter the game with a 25-7-6 record, currently ranking second in the Central Division. Over the last ten games, they have impressively recorded a 7-2-1 record and are looking to capitalize on their home advantage against the Blackhawks, who sit at the bottom of the division with a 13-17-6 record.

Stars forward Wyatt Johnston is highlighted for his strong performance this season, having already reached 20 goals, tying for seventh in the NHL for the current season. With 42 points in total, Johnston has adapted well to the absence of teammates like Tyler Seguin, who is out for the season.

The Chicago Blackhawks, meanwhile, are struggling with a six-game losing streak. Key player Tyler Bertuzzi leads the Blackhawks with 26 points and will need to step up as the team seeks to recover from their recent losses. Bertuzzi has been held scoreless in his last six games, raising concerns about the team’s offensive capabilities without rookie sensation Connor Bedard.

Stars coach Glen Gulutzan commented on the team’s need for continued momentum after their strong start to the season. “Going into the Christmas Break, I think we’ve done a pretty good job,” he said. As the team prepares for a crucial January schedule, maintaining their good form is essential. This matchup will be key for Dallas as they aim to solidify their position in the league.

With several injuries affecting the Blackhawks, including the absence of Bedard, and Dallas’s strong showing over the last month, this game presents a critical opportunity for both teams. The Stars look to continue their success and exploit the Blackhawks’ vulnerabilities during this challenging time.

Fans are eager to see if the Stars can maintain their elite level of play post-break and if the Blackhawks can find a way to turn their fortunes around, making this matchup one to watch in the new year.