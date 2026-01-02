Sports
Logan Diggs Seizes Opportunity in Sugar Bowl Amid Injury Concerns
NEW ORLEANS, La. — Logan Diggs, a former standout at Archbishop Rummel, is making headlines as he prepares for the Allstate Sugar Bowl on January 1 in New Orleans. This matchup doubles as a College Football Playoff quarterfinal, marking a significant moment for the Ole Miss running back and his team.
Diggs scored a touchdown during his recent game against Tulane, showcasing his skills at the start of the fourth quarter. He caught the shotgun snap and rushed three yards into the end zone. This moment is particularly important for Diggs, who recently completed a five-year college career, which included recovering from an ACL injury sustained during his time at LSU.
Diggs’s journey has been remarkable. After two seasons at Notre Dame, he transferred to LSU and had a notable season. However, his injury in the 2024 season sidelined him for the regular games. “I didn’t feel rushed at all,” Diggs told reporters. “I feel like it was the perfect time to come back.”
As Diggs prepares for the big game, he knows he may play a critical role. Ole Miss starting running back Kewan Lacy, who has made a significant impact this season with 21 rushing touchdowns, has been listed as “probable” for the match after suffering a shoulder injury. “Whatever it takes to win, that’s what I’m willing to do for the team,” said Diggs, who has tallied four touchdowns this season.
Diggs isn’t the only player with local roots. Rising star Andrew Jones, a linebacker for Ole Miss and a graduate of John Ehret High, is also contributing significantly. Both players are excited to compete in the Superdome, representing their hometowns.
The game holds both competitive and economic significance, expected to generate over $200 million for New Orleans. Fans can anticipate a thrilling match between the third-seeded Georgia Bulldogs and sixth-seeded Ole Miss Rebels. The matchup is a rematch, as Georgia defeated Ole Miss 43-35 earlier this season.
Certainly, the Sugar Bowl serves as a pivotal stage for Diggs, Jones, and the Ole Miss community as they look ahead to January 1.
