Sports
Ole Miss Faces Georgia in College Football Playoff Quarterfinals
NEW ORLEANS, La. — No. 6 Ole Miss (12-1, 7-1 SEC) prepares to battle No. 3 Georgia in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Thursday at 7 p.m. CT. The quarterfinal matchup in the College Football Playoff holds significant stakes as the Rebels aim to avenge their only loss of the season, a setback against the Bulldogs in October.
The Bulldogs, fresh off a bye after winning the SEC Championship against Alabama, lead the all-time series 34-14-1. This game marks the 50th meeting between the two programs and their first postseason clash.
Head coach Pete Golding emphasizes the importance of defense for Ole Miss. In their previous matchup, Georgia dominated time of possession, converting over 50% of their third-down attempts and failing to punt once. Defensive back Jaylen Braxton reflected on the team’s improvements since then. “We’ve grown a lot since the last time we played Georgia… Our communication is better. We’re just playing with more confidence,” he said.
The Rebels’ defense aims to enhance their performance after allowing an average of 150.5 rushing yards per game. Defensive lineman Wydett Williams stressed the need for physicality and better communication during practices this week. “They didn’t punt once. As a defensive lineman, that sticks with you,” Williams commented.
On the offensive side, quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is a key player to watch. He leads Ole Miss with an average of 338.5 yards of total offense per game and is a strong candidate for MVP. Running back Lacy, who has scored 21 touchdowns this season, hopes to make an impact against Georgia’s formidable defense.
As the game approaches, both teams are confident in their abilities. The Rebels are eager to demonstrate their growth since October and to capitalize on their chance in the spotlight of the College Football Playoff.
