Sports
Indiana Hoosiers Prepare for Rose Bowl Showdown with Alabama
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – As the Indiana Hoosiers gear up for their Rose Bowl matchup against Alabama on January 1, defensive players D'Angelo Ponds, Isaiah Jones, Aiden Fisher, and Rolijah Hardy faced the media on December 28 to discuss their preparations.
During the press conference held in the Don Croftcheck Football Team Room, defensive coordinator and linebackers coach shared insights on the team’s readiness. He emphasized the importance of the ‘next man up’ mentality, stating, ‘When the number is called, he’ll be ready just like everybody that came before him and after him.’ He highlighted overcoming injuries this season, asserting that it’s their job to adapt strategies to utilize the players effectively.
Jones, a junior linebacker, expressed confidence in the team’s defensive capabilities as they prepare for Alabama’s strong offensive lineup. “They have a really good offensive line, a lot of playmakers, and a smart quarterback,” he noted. Jones emphasized the need to maintain discipline and contain the quarterback during the game.
Fighter linebacker Aiden Fisher acknowledged the challenge presented by Alabama, particularly their running game. He stated, “Stopping the run is always priority number one,” adding that their performance against Oklahoma showcased Alabama’s offensive talent.
Ponds, a junior defensive back, detailed the importance of maintaining focus in practice, especially late in the season. “Iron sharpens iron every day,” he said about the competition within the team, suggesting that their practice intensity must match that of their upcoming opponents.
Hardy, a sophomore linebacker, discussed how the chemistry among teammates enhances their defense. “We do a lot of preparation and talking on the field,” he added, noting the versatility of the linebackers allows them to provide confusing looks for opposing offenses. The players and coach remain committed to executing a higher level of play as they approach the significant bowl game.
