Alex Honnold to Free Solo Taipei 101 in Live Netflix Event

Taipei, Taiwan – American rock climber Alex Honnold, acclaimed for his documentary “Free Solo,” is set to attempt a historic climb of Taipei 101, the tallest building in Taiwan, on January 24, 2026. The event will be livestreamed on Netflix, showcasing Honnold’s free solo ascent of all 101 floors without ropes.

The 41-year-old climber, who gained fame for his audacious climb of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, has described Taipei 101 as an “incredible and unique” structure. He emphasized the challenge of obtaining climbing permissions on buildings, expressing excitement about this rare opportunity.

“The biggest risk in this climb lies in the structural differences between skyscrapers and natural rock faces,” Honnold stated. He explained that climbing a building like Taipei 101 is different from rock climbing, as it emphasizes the continuous depletion of physical strength rather than a single technical challenge. “Fatigue accumulation is more unpredictable and uncontrollable,” he added.

The livestream, titled “赤手獨攀台北101：直播,” will include insight into Honnold’s climbing strategy and how he manages fear while tackling such ambitious climbs. Brandon Riegg, Vice President of Documentary and Sports at Netflix, believes this live event will be a worldwide spectacle, stating, “Watching Honnold free solo climb Taipei 101 will be an adrenaline-pumping experience.”

Honnold noted his curiosity about climbing a man-made structure of this scale and expressed that it presents a unique excitement compared to natural rock walls. The production, led by Plimsoll Productions, aims to capture the intensity of this unprecedented climb.