Indiana’s Mike Shanahan Set to Lead Hoosiers in Rose Bowl Showdown

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana — Mike Shanahan, Indiana University’s offensive coordinator, has transformed the Hoosiers’ football program into a powerhouse. With a record of 13-0 and heading into the Jan. 1 Rose Bowl against ninth-seeded Alabama, Shanahan’s coaching methods have played a crucial role in this success.

“I love him more than just a coach. He’s someone I can talk to about anything,” standout receiver Elijah Sarratt said. Shanahan’s bond with players, exemplified by Sarratt’s admiration, illustrates the supportive environment he fosters.

Under Shanahan, Indiana boasts impressive statistics, with an average of 41.9 points per game, 472.8 total yards, and 221.2 rushing yards, all directed by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Offensive lineman Carter Smith praised Shanahan’s collaborative approach with coaches, saying, “It’s iron sharpening iron.”

Shanahan’s coaching journey spans nearly 20 years, starting as a wide receiver at Pitt and advancing to roles at Indiana University Pennsylvania and Elon. He joined Indiana under head coach Curt Cignetti, and their combined work has led to historic offensive achievements.

“There wasn’t a doubt in my mind I would come with him if he asked,” Shanahan said about joining Cignetti at Indiana, despite previous season struggles.

Cignetti first hired Shanahan in 2016 as a receivers coach for just $10,000 annually. Since then, Shanahan has ascended to one of the nation’s highest-paid assistant coaches, reflecting his growing impact and respect within the program.

As the offensive coordinator, Shanahan’s philosophy focuses on leveraging his players’ strengths. This season, a revolving door of quarterbacks has not hindered their success. Mendoza leads the charge this year, showcasing a completion rate of 71.5% and a nation-leading 33 touchdown passes.

“It all starts with the offensive line,” Shanahan explained. “We’re fortunate to have seven good players up front.” This solid foundation enables the team to maintain a balanced offense with both passing and rushing plays.

Shanahan attributes the team’s explosive plays to their adaptability in play-calling and schematics. “We try to have a lot of multiples,” he said, emphasizing the importance of keeping defenses off balance.

The trust Shanahan places in his players has fostered a supportive environment. Offensive lineman Pat Coogan noted, “He lets his ego go at the door and just cares about the overall success of the unit.”

As Indiana looks ahead to the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against Alabama, Shanahan remains optimistic, citing the players’ readiness and enthusiasm: “We’re playing in the Rose Bowl. There might be a slight adjustment early in the game, but I feel like our guys will be ready to go.”