Granit Xhaka Leads Sunderland Against Manchester City Tonight

Sunderland, England — Granit Xhaka will captain Sunderland AFC in their crucial match against Manchester City this evening. The match is set to kick off at 3:00 PM ET at the Stadium of Light. This encounter not only impacts Sunderland’s standing but could also aid Xhaka’s former club, Arsenal, in their title quest.

The Black Cats are coming off a recent 1-1 draw against Leeds United on December 28, where they recorded six shots compared to Leeds’ 17. Despite the result, they sit seventh in the Premier League with aspirations of securing a European spot this season.

Under Xhaka’s leadership, Sunderland aims to build on their strong start since returning to the top flight after being relegated in 2017. The midfielder has transformed from a controversial figure during his time at Arsenal to a fan favorite at Sunderland, particularly after two successful seasons with Bayer Leverkusen.

Xhaka’s experience will be pivotal as Sunderland faces a strong Manchester City squad, who currently sit five points behind league leaders Arsenal. In their last meeting just weeks ago, City defeated Sunderland 3-0, making tonight’s match a challenging event for the Black Cats.

“It’s a big task for us,” Xhaka said during a recent interview. “We know what we are up against, but we also have something to prove. A win or draw would not only help us but also Arsenal, and that means a lot to me.”

As both teams prepare for tonight’s showdown, fans will be watching closely to see how Xhaka performs and whether Sunderland can pull off an upset that would reverberate in the title race.