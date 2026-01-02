Ole Miss QB Chambliss Awaits NCAA Decision on Sixth Year of Eligibility

NEW ORLEANS, La. — Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is focusing on the upcoming Sugar Bowl against Georgia while awaiting a crucial NCAA decision regarding his request for a sixth year of eligibility. The playoff game will take place on New Year’s Day.

Chambliss, who has been a standout player in the 2025 season, is seeking a medical redshirt for 2022 due to health issues that kept him out of action. He has filed a waiver with the NCAA, a process he started in November.

“I feel like my case is very strong,” Chambliss said during a media session at the Sheraton Hotel in New Orleans. “I don’t see a reason why they should deny it, frankly. I have a lot to back up what I’m stating.”

The quarterback faced significant hurdles early in his career, including a redshirt year in 2021 at Ferris State and a medically redshirted 2022 season due to respiratory issues. Chambliss, who led his high school team in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to a successful season, found renewed purpose in 2023, earning All-American honors.

As the NCAA’s office is closed until January 2, Chambliss has not yet received any feedback regarding his waiver. “I would assume that I’ll find out before January 16,” he added, referring to the new transfer portal window.

The stakes are especially high for Chambliss, as his decision could impact both Ole Miss and LSU, the school his former coach Lane Kiffin now leads. If he joins Kiffin at LSU, it would reunite him with many coaches he worked with at Ole Miss.

“I can’t put too much thought into that,” Chambliss said when asked about transferring. “I’m just focused on the game right now.”

In the 2025 season, Chambliss led Ole Miss to impressive performance metrics, completing 66.6% of his passes for 3,298 yards and 19 touchdowns while rushing for an additional 506 yards and eight touchdowns.

The result of his waiver request will be a significant story in the offseason, affecting the landscape of college football and especially the SEC.