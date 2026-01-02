Entertainment
Top 2025 Movies Now Available for Streaming
LOS ANGELES, CA — As 2025 concludes, movie lovers can celebrate the launch of major films now streaming at home. Disney’s animated hit “Lilo & Stitch,” which grossed over $1 billion globally, is available on Disney+. Similarly, Warner Bros. presents “A Minecraft Movie” on HBO Max and Prime Video after earning $958 million at the box office.
China’s wildly popular “Ne Zha 2” leads the year with an impressive $2.1 billion in earnings and is now streaming on HBO Max. These films are among the most successful of 2025, alongside titles like “Zootopia 2” and “Avatar: Fire and Ash,” both still in theaters and set to debut on Disney+ in 2026.
The streaming landscape also boasts indie hits and Oscar-worthy films. HBO Max features Paul Thomas Anderson‘s latest, “One Battle After Another,” along with several other strong contenders. Other notable movies include “Bugonia” on Peacock, “Sorry Baby,” “Frankenstein,” “Sinners,” and “Weapons,” all available on HBO Max.
As viewers search for weekend streaming options, they can consider an array of recent releases, including artistic explorations and darker tales from various acclaimed directors.
Overall, 2025 has delivered a fantastic mix of entertainment options, ensuring that streaming enthusiasts have plenty to choose from as the year ends.
