California Baptist Women’s Basketball Ends December with Dominant Win

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — The California Baptist University women’s basketball team secured a much-needed victory on Monday, defeating Utah Valley 82-51 in their Western Athletic Conference opener. The win ended a six-game losing streak for the Lancers as they looked to close out the challenging month of December positively.

Freshman shooting guard Lauren Olsen led the scoring with 20 points, while junior point guard Filipa Barros had a standout performance with 16 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists, and four steals. CBU coach Jarrod Olson expressed relief in seeing his team break the losing streak. “It’s been a tough month and a struggle for us,” Olson said. “I hope tonight is one step in building to the team we can be.”

The Lancers set the tone early by forcing eight turnovers and blocking four shots in the first quarter. Shawnee Nordstrom and Khloe Lemon’s three-pointers fueled a strong 12-2 run, giving CBU a 17-8 lead. The team continued to overpower Utah Valley, extending their lead to 39-20 by halftime.

Senior forward Grace Schmidt, who contributed 13 points and eight rebounds, noted the advantage of playing on their home court. “We always have a good home crowd, even during the holidays,” she said. “Protecting our home court has always been a top priority.”

Despite Utah Valley’s efforts in the third quarter, managing a 9-0 run to close the gap, Barros took control in the fourth. After only scoring two points through three quarters, she exploded with 14 points in the final ten minutes, including four three-pointers. “I felt like the team really needed me to step up and make some shots,” Barros said.

Olsen matched Barros with four three-pointers, contributing to the team’s impressive 15 for 37 from beyond the arc. CBU also showcased strong depth, as players like Sofia Alonso and Marta De La Fuente scored from distance in the closing moments. Looking ahead, the Lancers are set to face UT-Arlington and Tarleton State in their upcoming games.