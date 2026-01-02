Fiesta Bowl Highlighted by Pauline Argeros Ahead of January Semifinal

PHOENIX, Ariz. — As the countdown to the Fiesta Bowl continues, AZ Big Media is featuring members of the Fiesta Sports Foundation each Friday. Today, we highlight Pauline Argeros, an active ambassador for the foundation.

Argeros, originally from Connecticut, has been a prominent figure in local volunteer and leadership roles since moving to Phoenix in 1992. Her journey with the Fiesta Sports Foundation began in 2017 as an associate ambassador. Since then, she has taken on various roles, including Membership Chair and Ambassador Chair, highlighting her dedication to the organization.

“I’ve had a passion for service since I was a child,” said Argeros. “I want to make a positive impact in my community, and the Fiesta Sports Foundation allows me to do that.” During her term as Ambassador Chair, she helped innovate engagement strategies, keeping volunteers connected even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reflecting on favorite moments, she recalled the thrilling TCU versus Michigan game during the 2022-23 Fiesta Bowl, where underdog TCU triumphed 51-45 in a high-scoring semifinal. “It was a back-and-forth battle and incredibly memorable for me because of its historic significance,” she said.

Another part of her experience is working at the VIP check-in. “Walking VIPs to the field, watching their awe, it transforms the moment for them and for us,” Argeros explained. “Being part of a team’s victory ceremony creates lasting memories for both players and supporters alike.”

The Fiesta Sports Foundation is not just about the Bowl games. Argeros also serves on the grants committee, overseeing funding for Arizona nonprofits. For the upcoming 2025-26 season, the foundation has provided grants to 16 organizations, aiding causes from homelessness to assisting children in foster care.

“Our programs impact so many lives,” Argeros stated. “We’re helping nearly 700 individuals experiencing homelessness, providing resources to families with disabilities, and unlocking opportunities for kids to play sports.”

With the Fiesta Bowl approaching on January 8, 2026, the foundation remains committed to strengthening Arizona’s community through sports and charitable initiatives.