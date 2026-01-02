Bulldogs Prepare for Duke’s Mayo Bowl Showdown with Wake Forest

STARKVILLE, Mississippi — Mississippi State football is set to finish the season with a spotlight on their matchup against Wake Forest in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. The game will take place on Friday at 7 p.m. CT at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will be broadcast on ESPN.

This marks Mississippi State’s 27th bowl appearance and is their first postseason game since winning the 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois. A significant number of the Bulldogs’ players will be making their postseason debuts, with 90 members of the roster who have yet to experience a bowl game.

The Bulldogs’ previous visit to Bank of America Stadium was in 2015 when they secured a victory against NC State in the Belk Bowl, marking a notable performance for then-quarterback Dak Prescott, who was named MVP of that game.

The upcoming game is only the second time that Mississippi State will face Wake Forest, having won the first matchup, 23-17, during the 2011 Music City Bowl. Vick Ballard was a standout in that contest, rushing for 180 yards and scoring two touchdowns.

Several players in the game will have the opportunity to reconnect with former high school teammates. Wake Forest players Langston Hardy, Darius Jones, and Zach Lohavichan are set to meet their former teammates from Mississippi State, alongside other matchups of former college mates.

Both teams are known for their explosive passing games. Mississippi State leads the Southeastern Conference with 18 passing plays that exceeded 40 yards this season, while Wake Forest follows closely in the ACC with 11 such plays.

One key player for the Bulldogs is true freshman quarterback, who is poised to make his second start. He made a strong impression during his first start against Ole Miss, becoming only the fourth quarterback in the last 30 years to achieve 150 passing yards and 150 rushing yards in a single game.

Another player to watch is receiver , who is just 99 yards away from breaking the Mississippi State single-season receiving record. With 948 receiving yards so far this season, he is on pace to join a select group with 1,000-yard seasons in Mississippi State history.

A victory on Friday would give Mississippi State its 16th bowl win and serve as the second consecutive bowl victory following the 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl. It would also mark a significant milestone for head coach , as it would be his first bowl win at the helm of the Bulldogs.