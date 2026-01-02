Victoria Jones Found Dead in San Francisco Hotel Room on New Year’s Day

San Francisco, California — Victoria Jones, the daughter of actor Tommy Lee Jones, was found dead at the Fairmont San Francisco hotel early on New Year’s Day. Law enforcement sources confirmed the discovery was made shortly before 3 a.m. on January 1, 2026.

The San Francisco Fire Department reported responding to a medical emergency at the hotel around 2:52 a.m. Upon arrival, paramedics assessed the situation and pronounced Jones dead at the scene.

San Francisco Police Department officers arrived shortly after at 3:14 a.m. to assist and confirmed that the adult female was deceased. The Medical Examiner’s Office is now investigating the cause of death, which has not yet been determined.

A police spokesperson noted, ‘A white female around her mid-30s was found unresponsive, and hotel staff alerted emergency services. CPR was performed, but she was pronounced deceased.’ The investigation remains active, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the San Francisco Police.

Victoria Jones was born on September 3, 1991, and briefly pursued an acting career. She made her debut in her father’s film, ‘Men in Black II,’ when she was a child, later appearing in television series like ‘One Tree Hill’ and the film ‘The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada,’ directed by her father.

Tommy Lee Jones shares Victoria with his first wife, Kimberlea Cloughley. The family has not yet responded to inquiries about her death, and a representative for Victoria has also not provided further details.

The tragic news has left many shocked as they remember her brief but notable career in the entertainment industry.