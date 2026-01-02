Georgia Bulldogs Face Ole Miss Rebels in Sugar Bowl Showdown

New Orleans, LA – The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs are set to clash with the No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on January 1, 2026. This matchup marks Georgia’s first game in the College Football Playoff after securing a first-round bye.

Leading the Bulldogs is sophomore running back Nate Frazier, who has made significant contributions to the team this season. Frazier, who has carried the ball 158 times for six touchdowns, also has 13 receptions for 74 yards and one touchdown. With the Bulldogs ranked sixth in points per game and seventh in total yards, Frazier’s impact is undeniable.

Prior to the Sugar Bowl, Frazier announced a partnership with Wingstop, enhancing his profile as a rising star in college football. “Time to go handle business and make this run,” he posted on Instagram, reflecting his focus heading into the crucial game against Ole Miss.

Frazier has gained attention not only for his on-field performance but also for his growing list of endorsements. His On3 NIL valuation ranks him as one of the top college football running backs. With two more years of eligibility remaining, Frazier has ample time to leverage his skills off the field.

The Bulldogs will face a tough Rebels defense that ranks fifth in the SEC in points allowed per game. The kickoff is scheduled for Thursday at 8 p.m. ET at the Caesars Superdome, with the game airing on ESPN.

Georgia previously defeated Ole Miss 43-35 during their regular-season meeting, boosting their confidence for this rematch. The Rebels, having defeated Tulane 41-10 in the first round of the Playoff, bring a potent offense featuring players like Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy.

As both teams prepare for this high-stakes game, Frazier and his teammates look to extend their season by turning in strong performances once again. This playoff matchup promises to be an exciting contest as the Bulldogs aim to solidify their quest for the championship.