NFL’s Thursday Night Football Schedule for 2025 Revealed

NEW YORK, NY – The 2025 Thursday Night Football (TNF) schedule is set with thrilling matchups each week. Streaming exclusively on Prime Video, fans can catch the action via the Prime Video app on mobile and connected devices.

The NFL first introduced Thursday Night Football on November 23, 2006. Originally, it was part of a ‘Run to the Playoffs’ package on NFL Network, featuring five Thursday and three Saturday games.

In 2012, the league expanded TNF to include games earlier in the season, starting from Week 2. By 2021, Amazon secured broadcasting rights, and TNF began streaming on their platform in 2022.

As the league enters its final week of the regular season, playoff spots and division titles remain up for grabs. In Week 18, the NFC South is competitive, with critical games set to determine playoff futures.

Notably, the NFL will feature two Saturday games instead of a TNF game this week. The Buccaneers will host the Panthers at 4:30 p.m. ET, followed by the 49ers against the Seahawks at 8 p.m. ET. Fans can watch all games on major channels such as ABC and ESPN.

The upcoming playoff schedule will start on January 10, featuring two games on Saturday and more over the weekend, continuing the excitement as the NFL postseason approaches.