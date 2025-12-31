Sports
Badgers Gear Up for Final Non-Conference Battle Against Panthers
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin men’s basketball team will host the Milwaukee Panthers on Tuesday, December 30, at 6 p.m. This matchup marks the last non-conference game of the season for the Badgers.
Wisconsin is coming off an impressive 88-61 victory over Central Michigan, where Nolan Winter scored 18 points and led the team in rebounding. The Badgers shot 53.7 percent from the field, marking their best shooting night this season.
Head coach Greg Gard’s team enters this game boasting a strong home record, having won their last 18 non-conference games at the Kohl Center. They have not fallen to Milwaukee at home since 1993, and their most recent victory was a dominant 103-88 performance against No. 9 Arizona last season.
The Panthers, currently 6-6, have been on a tear, winning three straight games. However, their victories have come mainly against lower-tier teams. Led by Toledo transfer Seth Hubbard, who averages 16.6 points per game, Milwaukee will look to challenge Wisconsin.
One of the notable players for the Panthers is freshman Josh Dixon, who recently made headlines with a 28-point game against Cleveland State. He is expected to be a key player in this matchup alongside junior guard Aaron Franklin.
This in-state rivalry has notable connections, with both head coaches previously affiliated with the opposing teams. The Badgers are considered 21.5-point favorites in this game.
Following the game against Milwaukee, Wisconsin will resume Big Ten play, facing No. 5 Purdue at home on January 3. Badger fans can catch the game on BTN and the Badger Radio Network.
