CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live Returns with Star-Studded Lineup

NEW YORK CITY, New York — CNN is gearing up for its ninth consecutive year of New Year’s Eve Live, set to air at 8 p.m. ET/PT on December 31, 2025. Hosted by Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, the celebration will go beyond Times Square and promises a night filled with surprises and special guests.

This year’s event will be available not only on television but also through CNN’s streaming platform, allowing subscribers to access the broadcast from their smart devices. Viewers can expect a diverse lineup of entertainers, including Stephen Colbert, Florence + The Machine, RAYE, and Amy Sedaris.

CNN will extend its coverage beyond New York City. Bryan Adams will perform at Madison Square Garden, and Shakira will take the stage from the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida. Additionally, Brandy and Monica are set to highlight The Boy Is Mine tour.

As the new year approaches, CNN will switch its broadcast to include live coverage from various locations across the country. Sara Sidner and Cari Champion will usher in the new year from Austin, Texas, while Vince Gill and The Head and The Heart are expected to perform. Stephanie Elam will report live from the Bahamas, and Radi Kaye will cover festivities in New Orleans.

With a mix of music, comedy, and heartfelt moments, CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen promises to be an entertaining way to ring in the new year. Don’t miss it!