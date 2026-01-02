Georgia’s Mike Bobo Discusses Upcoming Playoff Game and Gunner Stockton’s Growth

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo addressed reporters on Sunday about his team’s preparations for their College Football Playoff game against Ole Miss. Bobo expressed confidence in quarterback Gunner Stockton, who finished seventh in the Heisman Trophy voting this season.

Bobo remarked on Stockton’s evolution as a quarterback, stating, “He’s kinda come out of his shell a little bit,” adding that Stockton is eager to improve. Bobo noted that Stockton wants to perform well in the playoffs after a disappointing first playoff start last season.

The Bulldogs will face Ole Miss at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, aiming for continued success after securing back-to-back SEC championships. Bobo acknowledged Stockton’s progress throughout the season, emphasizing the importance of confidence gained in previous games.

Bobo acknowledged that overcoming criticism is part of the coaching job. “I mean, you hear it, but you don’t listen to it. You focus on what’s important,” he stated. He highlighted the collaborative effort among coaching staff, asserting that he’s not solely responsible for the team’s offensive strategies.

When asked about Stockton’s ability to stay even-keeled during games, Bobo praised the young quarterback for his composure, noting he doesn’t become overly rattled, good or bad. Bobo remarked, “That’s a good trait in a quarterback.” He also appreciates the unselfishness and hard work by the entire offensive unit.

Bobo discussed the importance of a solid run game this season, reinforcing it has been a priority for the team. He mentioned, “We made a commitment to running the football,” and stressed that emphasizing fundamentals has been critical for the offense’s success.

The team has showcased resilience and the ability to perform under pressure, particularly in the fourth quarter of tight games. Bobo encouraged this mentality, stating that they practice under high-stakes conditions to prepare them for real-game scenarios.

As they gear up for the matchup against Ole Miss, Bobo is focused on delivering a strong performance and ensuring his players are ready to compete at a high level.