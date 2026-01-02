Celtics Jordan Walsh Returns to Starting Lineup for Key Game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Jordan Walsh is back in the starting lineup for the Boston Celtics as they face the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. Walsh was cleared to return after missing a game due to a non-COVID illness, which allowed Josh Minott to start in his place.

Since December 2, Walsh has shown strong performance, averaging 11.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.3 three-pointers, and 1.5 steals in 23.3 minutes per game. He is having a breakout season, currently averaging 7.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.2 steals, with a shooting rate of 44.4 percent from three-point range.

The Celtics will be looking to extend their three-game winning streak. They kick off a five-game road trip with this game against the Pacers, with whom they previously matched up earlier in the week.

“It’s been exciting to contribute to the team’s success,” Walsh said about his opportunity to return. “I know I have to keep my confidence high and keep playing with swagger.”

Missing from the Celtics lineup on Friday will be Chris Boucher, who is out for personal reasons, and Jayson Tatum, who is still recovering from a torn Achilles tendon. Boston currently sits third in the Eastern Conference with an 18-11 record, while the Pacers are struggling at 6-24.

“We’re focused on taking it one game at a time,” said coach Joe Mazzulla. “We want to keep building on our momentum as we head into this tough stretch.”