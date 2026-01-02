Cal Poly Women’s Basketball Falls to Cal 91-50 in Non-Conference Finale

BERKELEY, Calif. — The Cal Poly women’s basketball team faced a tough opponent on Sunday, falling 91-50 to the California Golden Bears in their last non-conference game of the season at Haas Pavilion.

Cal Poly started strong in the first quarter, staying competitive with the Golden Bears. Vanessa McManus led the Mustangs with 15 points, maintaining her scoring average above 20 points per game. Charish Thompson and Avery Knapp contributed with seven points each.

The Mustangs shot 34.6 percent from the field and made four of their eleven three-point attempts against a rigorous Cal defense. They managed to stay within 12 points at halftime but could not keep pace in the second half.

In the third quarter, California outscored Cal Poly by 12 points, expanding their lead significantly. The fourth quarter was even tougher as the Golden Bears dominated, ultimately sealing the game with a 41-point victory.

Cal Poly now turns its focus to Big West Conference play, preparing for a matchup against UC San Diego. The Mustangs will travel to La Jolla for a 12 p.m. tip-off on January 1, followed by a game against Long Beach State on January 3 at home in the Mott Athletics Center.

The upcoming games present an opportunity for Cal Poly to bounce back and improve their performance in-conference after facing a challenging non-conference schedule.