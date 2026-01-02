Man Accused of Stabbing Woman in Florida Bookstore Before Christmas

Palm Beach Gardens, Florida – A man is accused of fatally stabbing a woman inside a Barnes & Noble bookstore just days before Christmas. Police say Antonio R. Moore, 40, committed the crime on December 22, which marked a tragic event in the holiday season.

Rita B. Loncharich, 65, of Stuart, was shopping at the bookstore located at 11380 Legacy Ave. when she was attacked. According to investigators, Moore entered the store at 7:29 p.m. and soon after, Loncharich began shopping in the same section. Within minutes, Moore allegedly stabbed Loncharich in the back with a pocket knife.

Police report that Moore fled the store at 7:51 p.m. and a 911 call was received just one minute later. Bystanders attempted to help Loncharich, who was treated and transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center but later died from her injuries during surgery.

Moore, who is not a Florida resident and had traveled through several states including Georgia and North Carolina, was found several blocks from the scene and taken into custody. He is now being held without bond on a charge of first-degree murder.

During police questioning, Moore claimed he had no prior interaction with Loncharich and stated he was in the store to charge his phone. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities seek further details about the suspect’s actions leading up to the incident.

Lovingly remembered by family and friends, Loncharich is described as a “kind, gentle, loving wife and mother.” A fundraiser to support her family has raised over $18,000.