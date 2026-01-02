Scott Van Pelt Navigates Awkward Moment on New Year’s Eve SportsCenter

New York, NY – ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt faced an unexpected challenge during the midnight edition of SportsCenter on January 1, 2026. As the clock struck twelve, the network cut to live coverage from ABC showing the iconic Times Square ball drop, where crowds gathered to welcome the new year.

During the broadcast, Van Pelt humorously acknowledged the unusual shift in programming, saying, “Yeah, live makeouts on SportsCenter. Get into it.” The mood was light as the cameras panned over couples embracing, but the tone quickly changed.

The broadcast featured a moment that surprised Van Pelt when two men were shown kissing. A noticeable pause followed, as he seemed caught off guard. “Oh… what are we, what do we got?” he said, before swiftly recovering, adding, “We’ve got love in the air. We’ve got makeouts. Who’s having a good time? Happy New Year everybody!”

This quick recovery transformed what could have been a potentially awkward situation into a humorous moment, showcasing Van Pelt’s ability to pivot under pressure. Viewers across the country reacted to the incident, with clips rapidly shared on social media, garnering millions of views.

Fans praised Van Pelt’s ability to navigate the moment without creating controversy. Comments flooded social media, ranging from laughter to relief that the incident didn’t escalate into a bigger issue. Known for his experience and wit, Van Pelt has hosted SportsCenter’s late-night slot since 2015, earning a reputation for handling live television’s unpredictability.

As the New Year commenced, Van Pelt’s brief encounter reflected the excitement and surprise of live broadcasts and reminded audiences of the challenges faced by sports commentators in real-time settings.