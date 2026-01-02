Entertainment
Scott Van Pelt Navigates Awkward Moment on New Year’s Eve SportsCenter
New York, NY – ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt faced an unexpected challenge during the midnight edition of SportsCenter on January 1, 2026. As the clock struck twelve, the network cut to live coverage from ABC showing the iconic Times Square ball drop, where crowds gathered to welcome the new year.
During the broadcast, Van Pelt humorously acknowledged the unusual shift in programming, saying, “Yeah, live makeouts on SportsCenter. Get into it.” The mood was light as the cameras panned over couples embracing, but the tone quickly changed.
The broadcast featured a moment that surprised Van Pelt when two men were shown kissing. A noticeable pause followed, as he seemed caught off guard. “Oh… what are we, what do we got?” he said, before swiftly recovering, adding, “We’ve got love in the air. We’ve got makeouts. Who’s having a good time? Happy New Year everybody!”
This quick recovery transformed what could have been a potentially awkward situation into a humorous moment, showcasing Van Pelt’s ability to pivot under pressure. Viewers across the country reacted to the incident, with clips rapidly shared on social media, garnering millions of views.
Fans praised Van Pelt’s ability to navigate the moment without creating controversy. Comments flooded social media, ranging from laughter to relief that the incident didn’t escalate into a bigger issue. Known for his experience and wit, Van Pelt has hosted SportsCenter’s late-night slot since 2015, earning a reputation for handling live television’s unpredictability.
As the New Year commenced, Van Pelt’s brief encounter reflected the excitement and surprise of live broadcasts and reminded audiences of the challenges faced by sports commentators in real-time settings.
Recent Posts
- Randy Orton Returns to WWE Amid Hopes for Grand Finale
- WWE SmackDown Preview: Heavyweight Showdown and Women’s Tag Match Tonight
- Suns Look to Bounce Back Against Kings in Phoenix Showdown
- Apple TV Reveals Trailer for Shrinking Season 3 Starring Jason Segel
- Dog Biscuit Recall Issued Over Salmonella Contamination Risk
- NHL Stars Await Team Canada Roster for 2026 Olympics
- Pacers Face Tough Decision on Bennedict Mathurin Trade
- Rutgers Hosts Ohio State in Big Ten Showdown
- DaRon Holmes II Shines in Nuggets Victory Amid Injuries
- Onyeka Okongwu Shines Despite Hawks’ Narrow Loss to Knicks
- Micah Potter Shines in NBA Debut with Indiana Pacers
- Blake Gideon Returns to Texas Longhorns Coaching Staff
- Wayne Gretzky Celebrates Hockey’s Growth in Florida
- Ekblad’s Late Goal Propels Panthers Past Capitals in Comeback Win
- Andrew Nembhard Scores 19 Points in Close Loss to Magic
- Iowa State Remains Undefeated After Dominating Houston Christian
- Bulls and Magic Face Off Amid Player Injuries and Betting Odds
- DHS Proposes Changes to H-1B Visa Selection Process
- Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine Spotted Together on New Year’s Getaway
- Michigan Wolverines Host USC Trojans in Big Ten Showdown