News
ICE Detention Center Planned in Glendale, Arizona
GLENDALE, Ariz. — A new ICE detention warehouse capable of housing up to 10,000 immigrants is reportedly in the works in Glendale, Arizona. This development is part of a broader plan by the Trump administration that aims to detain more than 80,000 immigrants across the United States.
The reports indicate that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is looking to renovate a total of 23 warehouses nationwide, including one planned for Glendale. Some of these facilities will serve as processing centers, which differ significantly from detention centers.
According to sources, between 500 to 1,500 immigrants would be processed at these centers for a few weeks before being transferred to one of seven larger detention facilities. Glendale is identified as one of those locations, expected to accommodate between 5,000 to 10,000 individuals.
The Washington Post reported that the Department of Homeland Security has not provided comments regarding the plans for the warehouses. Local news outlet 12News is actively seeking further details about the specific location planned for Glendale.
The new developments come amid national discussions on immigration policies and detention practices, raising various concerns in local communities about the implications of such facilities.
