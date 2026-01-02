Burning Questions: Osaka’s Comeback and Rising Stars of WTA Tour

NEW YORK, N.Y. — As the 2026 WTA Tour approaches, tennis experts are weighing in on crucial questions surrounding players outside the Top 10. Among them is Naomi Osaka, who last won a Grand Slam five years ago. Despite this long stretch, her recent performance at the US Open indicates a potential return to her former glory.

Osaka, after struggling to progress past the third round of major tournaments since her last title in 2021, made headlines at the US Open. She reached the semifinals after defeating prominent players like Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova, demonstrating her readiness as a contender for another Grand Slam in 2026.

Brad Kallet, a tennis analyst, expressed confidence in Osaka’s comeback, stating, “She has a realistic chance of winning her fifth Slam in 2026.” He pointed out that she is in a great mental space and is likely to reclaim her place in the Top 10.

On the other hand, Greg Garber highlighted the journey of Zheng Qinwen, who is recovering from elbow surgery. The 23-year-old, an Olympic gold medalist and a Grand Slam finalist, missed a significant part of the last season. She is now ranked No. 24 and is poised to return as a potent force on the tour.

“Zheng led all WTA players in 2024 with 445 aces, and when she’s healthy, she can compete with the best,” Garber noted.

Another emerging talent is Victoria Mboko, who, despite being ranked outside of the top players, had a remarkable performance at the French Open last year. Experts view her as a contender, yet there is uncertainty about her ability to advance deep in tournaments this season.

Kallet also mentioned Emma Navarro and Iva Jovic as players to watch in 2026. Navarro, having missed the Top 10 last season, is viewed as a dark horse, while Jovic, who climbed drastically in the rankings, is making waves in the tennis world.

The excitement surrounding these players ushers in a new season filled with possibilities. With the chance for upsets and breakthroughs at the major tournaments, fans eagerly anticipate what developments lie ahead in 2026.