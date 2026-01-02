Governor-elect Sherrill Retains Jacquelyn Suárez as Community Affairs Commissioner

Trenton, New Jersey — Governor-elect Mikie Sherrill announced today that Jacquelyn A. Suárez will continue her role as Commissioner of the Department of Community Affairs (DCA). This decision reinforces Sherrill’s commitment to focused community development initiatives in New Jersey.

Commissioner Suárez has over ten years of experience in various governmental roles, including serving as a lawyer and legislative liaison. Her dedication has garnered considerable respect from local officials and community leaders across the state.

“I am honored to have Jacquelyn Suárez serve as the Commissioner of the Department of Community Affairs. Her collaboration with local governments and work on veteran homelessness has earned her the respect of leaders across the state,” said Sherrill. “In the Sherrill-Caldwell administration, the DCA will reform the burdensome permitting process and target resources to create affordable housing and revitalize vacant properties.”

Commissioner Suárez expressed her excitement to continue her work under the Sherrill administration. “We will find creative solutions to lower housing and rental costs while supporting small businesses,” she stated. “Our department will also work collaboratively with residents to deliver cost reductions for families.”

During her leadership, Suárez has managed a staff of over 1,000 employees and overseen a budget of $2.15 billion. She made history as the first Hispanic Commissioner of the DCA. Suárez holds a Juris Doctor from Rutgers School of Law and a bachelor’s degree from American University.

Throughout her career, she has focused on reforms that aim to improve community affairs, including reducing taxes for residents and enhancing best management practices for municipalities. With her expertise, the DCA is set to implement substantial changes to improve the wellbeing of New Jersey communities.