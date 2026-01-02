Entertainment
Chase Stokes Reflects on Outer Banks Finale, Shares Career Aspirations
LOS ANGELES, California — Chase Stokes, known for his role as John B. in the hit Netflix series “Outer Banks,” recently spoke about the show’s conclusion as filming wraps on its fifth and final season, set for release in 2026. In an interview, Stokes expressed gratitude for the series while acknowledging that he and his castmates are ready to wrap up the story.
“We want the story to end on the right note rather than stretching it to season nine and jumping the shark,” Stokes said, referencing the importance of remaining authentic to the narrative. The young adult series, which premiered in 2020, follows a group of teens from North Carolina’s Outer Banks on their treasure-hunting adventures.
Stokes reflected on the show’s evolution, recalling how it grew from a modest production into a global phenomenon so quickly after debuting in the early days of the pandemic. He emphasized the strong bond he has formed with his co-stars, including Madelyn Cline, Drew Starkey, and Madison Bailey, describing them as a “true family.”
“There’s just so much gratitude because I was a kid who had a dream and no access to the industry,” Stokes continued. “I’ve checked so many boxes that I thought it would take 40 years to accomplish.” Looking ahead, he expressed his desire to challenge himself in future roles, drawing inspiration from actors like Robert Pattinson, who took creative risks after major franchise projects.
As for the finale, Stokes teased that it would resonate well with fans. “Even through the highs and lows, it’s ending exactly as I was told when I started the show,” he noted. The fourth season saw dramatic developments, including a significant character’s death that had been planned since season three, designed to add depth to the story. Showrunner Jonas Pate explained that the themes of mortality have always been integral to the series.
As the show’s final episodes approach, the cast is eager to celebrate their journey while also moving on to new projects. Stokes, who is poised to make his directorial debut next fall, shared his excitement about upcoming creative endeavors and emphasized the importance of constantly challenging himself in the industry.
