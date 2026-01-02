Entertainment
Simu Liu Shares Experiences from Marvel Set ‘Downey Land’
LOS ANGELES, CA — Simu Liu recently opened up about his experience filming the upcoming Marvel film “Avengers: Doomsday” in a profile with Collider. Liu is set to reprise his role as Shang-Chi alongside Robert Downey Jr., who will portray the villain Doctor Doom.
Liu described an amusing aspect of filming: Downey’s expansive trailer area, which the cast affectionately calls “Downey Land.” The area is filled with various Downey-themed artworks reminiscent of Andy Warhol’s style. Liu recalled the moment he first entered this unique space.
“I remember getting invited to Downey Land for the first time… it’s all this beautiful Andy Warhol-esque artwork, except all the characters are Downey,” Liu said. “He’s so self-aware.”
In a surprising twist, Liu learned that Downey Land featured its own chefs. Despite bringing his own lunch, Liu was quickly invited to enjoy a lavish buffet, stating, “I cannot believe I am having lunch with these people.”
The cast of “Avengers: Doomsday” also includes notable actors such as Chris Hemsworth, Florence Pugh, and Patrick Stewart, mixing familiar faces from the MCU with returning stars from the X-Men franchise. Although it’s uncertain which actors Liu shares scenes with, he expressed admiration for all his co-stars.
“I had to compartmentalize that fan side of me because I was like, ‘I have a job to do,’” Liu mentioned. “I have to treat these people as my equals, even though I’m literally like a little boy right now.”
“Avengers: Doomsday” is set to premiere in theaters on December 18, 2026. Liu’s reflections offer a glimpse into the camaraderie and experiences that occur behind the scenes as they create this highly anticipated film.
