Gypsy Rose Blanchard Celebrates First Birthday of Daughter Aurora

Springfield, MO — Gypsy Rose Blanchard celebrated a significant milestone on December 28, marking her daughter Aurora‘s first birthday. The occasion was particularly poignant as it also marked two years since Blanchard was released from prison after serving nearly eight years for her involvement in her mother’s death in 2015.

Blanchard, now 34, took to Instagram to share her reflections on motherhood and the joy of raising Aurora. In her heartfelt post, she wrote, “One year of our sweet Aurora. Celebrating her FIRST birthday with a Ms. Rachel theme and so much love.” Accompanying her message were several photos from the celebration, showcasing decorations and moments spent with family.

Ken Urker, Blanchard’s boyfriend, also shared his thoughts on the special day. “My little girl turns ONE! Thank you to everyone for making her day so special. She was surrounded by so much love,” he posted, alongside photos of the birthday festivities.

The theme of the birthday party drew inspiration from the popular children’s entertainer Ms. Rachel, with pink and pastel decorations accentuating the celebration. In one touching moment captured in photos, Blanchard is seen feeding cake to a delighted Aurora, who wore a pink outfit adorned with a matching bow.

As a new mother, Blanchard has openly discussed the challenges she faces while reflecting on her past. She expressed concerns about how her history might affect her relationship with her daughter, stating, “I just don’t want that to cloud her mind and her end up hating me. I’m not a monster. I don’t want her to grow up thinking that I’m one.”

Since her release, Blanchard has focused on therapy and rebuilding her life, sharing her experiences openly in her series, “Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup.” “I feel like I’m getting my own ideas about what a mother is by the emotions that I feel for my daughter,” she said in a recent episode. She emphasized her desire to create a loving and supportive environment for Aurora.

This first birthday celebration comes as Blanchard contemplates her future family plans. Although she plans to have more children, she is currently prioritizing life with Aurora and adjusting to motherhood alongside Urker.

Reflecting on her journey, Blanchard remarked, “This little tiny person is a fresh start for you to instill morals, values, beliefs, hopes, dreams.” As she embraces this new chapter, Aurora’s first birthday has become a symbol of joy and healing for Blanchard.