Sports
Brice Sensabaugh Joins Starting Lineup for Jazz Game
Salt Lake City, UT – Brice Sensabaugh is set to start for the Utah Jazz in their upcoming game against the San Antonio Spurs on January 1, 2026. Sensabaugh, a third-year wing, will fill in for the injured Ace Bailey, who is sidelined due to a hip injury.
This will mark Sensabaugh’s second start of the season. In his first start, he played 22 minutes and averaged 8.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists over 28 games this season. The Jazz will look to secure a win at home against the Spurs.
During the previous game against the Boston Celtics on December 30, 2025, Sensabaugh scored 11 points, shooting 4-of-6 from the field and 3-of-5 from three-point range. He contributed four rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes of play, a season high.
“With Ace Bailey out, I’m excited for the opportunity to step up,” Sensabaugh said. “I want to help the team win and contribute wherever I can.”
The Jazz are hoping for a similar performance from Sensabaugh against the Spurs, as they are in need of scoring and depth during Bailey’s absence. Fantasy basketball managers looking for a boost in points and three-point shooting might find Sensabaugh a viable option as he gains more minutes on the court.
