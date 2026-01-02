Inside Tom Hardy’s Impressive Watch Collection

London, England – Tom Hardy, the acclaimed actor known for his diverse roles, has built a remarkable watch collection that reflects his stylish persona. From his beginnings as a rapper to his rise as a Hollywood superstar, Hardy has always been a fashion icon, and his choice of timepieces is no exception.

Beginning his acting career in 2001 with a role in ‘Band of Brothers,’ Hardy has since starred in numerous blockbuster films. He gained fame as Bane in ‘The Dark Knight Rises,’ and played both of the Kray twins in ‘Legend.’ Along the way, he has cultivated a passion for luxury watches, often sporting them at premieres and on-screen.

Among his collection, the Rolex Submariner stands out. First introduced in 1953, this classic dive watch is known for its water resistance to 300 meters and durable design. Hardy’s choice reflects both practicality and elegance, with its luminescent markers and unidirectional bezel that allow users to time underwater activities.

In ‘Venom,’ Hardy showcases a Bremont U-2/51-JET, a sophisticated pilot chronometer developed with the UK Royal Air Force. Featuring a blacked-out dial and designed to withstand extreme conditions, this watch complements Hardy’s action-oriented roles.

For the London premiere of ‘Dunkirk,’ Hardy opted for the Rolex Sky-Dweller. This advanced watch tells time in two different zones and features a date window and month display, making it both functional and striking in appearance.

At the 2016 Oscars, Hardy made a statement with a rose gold Bulgari Bulgari chronograph, a luxurious piece that highlights his style as he presented his nomination for Best Actor for ‘The Revenant.’

Additionally, in ‘Legend,’ he wore a vintage 18kt gold Omega that belonged to gangster Reggie Kray. This watch, adorned with a diamond-encrusted bezel and champagne dial, reflects Hardy’s character and the era’s ostentation.

Tom Hardy’s watch collection demonstrates not only his personal style but also his appreciation for craftsmanship and history in watchmaking. Through his diverse roles and red carpet appearances, he continues to capture the attention of both fans and watch enthusiasts alike.