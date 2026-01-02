Tammy Bruce Sworn In as Deputy U.S. Representative to UN

NEW YORK — Ambassador Tammy Bruce was sworn in today as the Deputy U.S. Representative to the United Nations, following her confirmation by the United States Senate. In her new role, Bruce will serve as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, supporting Ambassador Mike Waltz as they work to implement the America First foreign policy agenda set by President Donald J. Trump.

Ambassador Bruce’s addition completes the leadership team at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations. This includes key figures like Ambassador Jennifer Locetta, representing Special Political Affairs, Ambassador Jeff Bartos, focusing on Management and Reform, and Ambassador Dan Negrea, overseeing the Economic and Social Council.

“Ambassador Bruce is a fierce advocate for American interests and a principled voice for the values that define our nation,” Ambassador Waltz stated. He expressed confidence that, with the full leadership team in place, they are prepared to take bold actions to ensure the United Nations remains accountable to American taxpayers.

Before her appointment, Bruce was the Spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State and served as the White House Public Delegate to the U.N. She has a history of advocating for women through various nonprofit organizations and is a best-selling author and former media commentator, bringing extensive experience to her current position.

Bruce’s confirmed role is seen as a pivotal moment for U.S. foreign policy at the UN, as the team aims to pursue comprehensive reforms and impact global governance in line with American priorities.