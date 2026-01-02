Gable Steveson on His MMA Journey and Jon Jones’ Impact

LAS VEGAS, NV — Olympic gold medalist and rising MMA star Gable Steveson discussed his career transition and training regimen during an interview on The Joe Rogan Experience, released on January 1, 2026. Steveson, who has been training with MMA legend Jon Jones, opened up about his goals and aspirations in the sport.

Steveson, 25, shared insights into his training and the mental discipline required in elite combat sports. He explained how Jones, regarded as one of the greatest of all time (GOAT), is mentoring him. “He’s always guiding me through the nuances of striking and conditioning,” Steveson said.

Having also played a brief stint with the Buffalo Bills, Steveson expressed his desire to change the narrative in the heavyweight division of the UFC. He believes he can revitalize the division and stands ready for the challenges ahead. “With Jon in my corner, it’s not a matter of if I can succeed; it’s a matter of when,” he shared.

Steveson also reflected on his journey in wrestling, where he earned multiple accolades including four Big Ten championships. “That’s been foundational for my MMA career,” he noted, emphasizing the importance of wrestling as a base for MMA. He revealed that he has been striking for about four years but believes he only began truly striking competitively in the last seven months.

Addressing his unique situation, Steveson acknowledged the pressures that come with fame and the importance of staying focused on excellence. “I want to be remembered for my achievements, not just my titles,” he said. He aims to become a UFC champion and is excited about the potential to debut at a major event.

“I can’t wait for my first fight in the UFC,” he expressed enthusiastically. As he prepares for fatherhood alongside his MMA career, Steveson remains dedicated to his growth as a martial artist and as a person.