Sports
Clippers Face Trade Dilemma with Stars Harden and Leonard Amid Rebuild
LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The Los Angeles Clippers are navigating a complex situation with their star players, James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, as the NBA trade deadline approaches on February 5. The team, struggling with a 10-21 record, faces challenges in offloading its high-profile contracts.
ESPN’s Tim Bontemps reported that there is currently no significant trade market for Leonard or Harden. “There is not a trade market for Kawhi Leonard around the league, I don’t think,” he stated. Bontemps mentioned that while Harden could attract some interest, it remains uncertain if the return would be beneficial for the Clippers.
Leonard is set to earn $50 million this season and has a contract worth over $50 million through 2026-27. Harden, on the other hand, has a $39.2 million salary and a player option for $42.3 million for the next season. Teams face hurdles in trading such big contracts, especially given their age and health concerns. Leonard, at 34, has a history of injuries, while Harden, also 34, has seen a decline in performance since his peak days with the Houston Rockets.
Despite their challenges, both players are still performing well, with Leonard averaging 27.5 points per game and shooting nearly 50% from the field. Harden is averaging 26.3 points and eight assists. Although either player could be a valuable asset for a contender, the Clippers might not receive the draft capital needed to aid a rebuild.
The Clippers have recently shown signs of recovery, winning four straight games, including a notable 112-99 victory against the Detroit Pistons, where Leonard scored 55 points. They are now just 2.5 games behind the final play-in spot in the Western Conference. However, the path to dethroning the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder remains challenging.
Reports suggest the Clippers are hesitant to trade Harden, who has not expressed a desire to leave. His player option gives him significant control over his future, as he is classified as a One-Year Bird this season, meaning he cannot be traded without his consent.
As the trade deadline approaches, the Clippers appear more inclined to bolster their roster rather than part with their veteran stars. Team officials seem committed to their current direction, which could bode well for Harden’s aspirations to extend his playoff streak to 17 years. The next few weeks will be crucial for Los Angeles as they aim to secure a playoff position amid ongoing trade speculations.
