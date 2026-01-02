Sports
Kings Gear Up for Match Against Lightning at Crypto.com Arena
Los Angeles, CA — The Los Angeles Kings will face the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight at 4:00 PM PST at Crypto.com Arena. This marks the start of a four-game homestand for the Kings, who are looking to capitalize on their recent success.
The Kings scored a power-play goal in their last two games, with Corey Perry netting one against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday. Since changes were made to their power-play unit, which now includes Perry, Brandt Clarke, Quinton Byfield, Kevin Fiala, and Andrei Kuzmenko, they have found increased success. Joel Armia also made headlines with his fourth shorthanded goal of the season, leading the NHL in that category.
Goaltender Darcy Kuemper has been activated off injured reserve and is available for selection tonight. His status for starting or backing up remains uncertain, but he could make a notable impact after being chosen for Team Canada’s roster for the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics.
The game comes as the Kings brace for a busy January, where they will play 16 games, eight of which are at home. Adrian Kempe will be a key player to watch; he led the Kings to a 2-1 victory over the Lightning last month, scoring both goals in that match. He has found the net five times in his last eight games against Tampa Bay.
For the Lightning, Brandon Hagel has established himself as a consistent scorer against the Kings, tallying six points across six matchups since joining the team. As the season progresses, both teams will look to improve their standings in the league.
