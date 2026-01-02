Sports
Kraken’s Winning Streak Ends in Shootout Loss to Canucks
SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken faced the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night, aiming to extend their season-high win streak to five games. However, despite dominating much of the game, the Kraken fell 3-2 in a shootout at Climate Pledge Arena.
Canucks goalie Kevin Lankinen made 37 saves, standing tall against a flurry of shots from the Kraken, who fired 39 at the net. Kraken forward Jared McCann highlighted the match as he opened the scoring with a power-play goal. “You’ve got to give him credit, he played well and made some big saves for them,” McCann said. This goal marked McCann’s first since December 10, after recovering from an injury.
Vancouver responded with a goal from Linus Karlsson, tying the game 1-1. However, Ryan Winterton scored for the Kraken with just 20 seconds left in the first period, pushing the home team ahead again.
Elias Pettersson netted the second goal for Vancouver early in the second period, equalizing the scoreboard at 2-2. Despite numerous chances—especially during a power play that lasted until the end of overtime—the Kraken could not find the net again.
After a goalless overtime, the game moved to a shootout. The first five shootout participants were unsuccessful until Liam Ohgren scored the decisive goal against Kraken goalie Joey Daccord.
The loss marked the end of a four-game Kraken win streak but extended their points streak to five games. The Kraken remain competitive in points percentage for a playoff position as they head toward a rematch with the Canucks on Friday.
“Our team had some real good looks, some real good chances to score,” said Kraken head coach Lane Lambert. “If we keep playing this way, we’ll have success more often than not.”
Recent Posts
- Randy Orton Returns to WWE Amid Hopes for Grand Finale
- WWE SmackDown Preview: Heavyweight Showdown and Women’s Tag Match Tonight
- Suns Look to Bounce Back Against Kings in Phoenix Showdown
- Apple TV Reveals Trailer for Shrinking Season 3 Starring Jason Segel
- Dog Biscuit Recall Issued Over Salmonella Contamination Risk
- NHL Stars Await Team Canada Roster for 2026 Olympics
- Pacers Face Tough Decision on Bennedict Mathurin Trade
- Rutgers Hosts Ohio State in Big Ten Showdown
- DaRon Holmes II Shines in Nuggets Victory Amid Injuries
- Onyeka Okongwu Shines Despite Hawks’ Narrow Loss to Knicks
- Micah Potter Shines in NBA Debut with Indiana Pacers
- Blake Gideon Returns to Texas Longhorns Coaching Staff
- Wayne Gretzky Celebrates Hockey’s Growth in Florida
- Ekblad’s Late Goal Propels Panthers Past Capitals in Comeback Win
- Andrew Nembhard Scores 19 Points in Close Loss to Magic
- Iowa State Remains Undefeated After Dominating Houston Christian
- Bulls and Magic Face Off Amid Player Injuries and Betting Odds
- DHS Proposes Changes to H-1B Visa Selection Process
- Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine Spotted Together on New Year’s Getaway
- Michigan Wolverines Host USC Trojans in Big Ten Showdown